Aidos Kuneen 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.76 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00007392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $94.58 million and $1.76 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,183.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.74 or 0.03141154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00376318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01036361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00434742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00371392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00249442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.