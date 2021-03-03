AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIKI stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified commercialization platform for protected technologies. The firm’s activities include the acquisition and development of patents through internal or external research and development. Its patent portfolio consists of patents in the fields of wireless communications, satellite, solar and radio frequency, as well as 2 U.S.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.