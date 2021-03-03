Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Down 5.8%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45. 1,415,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,631,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.