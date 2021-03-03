Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (AF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA: AF) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €4.15 ($4.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €1.00 ($1.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €4.15 ($4.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €4.30 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA AF traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.57 ($6.56). 3,793,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.23. Air France-KLM SA has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

