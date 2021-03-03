Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the January 28th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 923,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Air Industries Group news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $41,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $83,878 in the last three months. 34.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 246,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,281. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.15.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

