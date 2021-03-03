Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Up 5.2%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.20. 868,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 825,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several research firms recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $55,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

