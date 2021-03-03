Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 5%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $178.80 and last traded at $180.40. 10,565,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,737,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.