Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $16.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $17.00 million. Airgain reported sales of $11.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $74.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $247.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

