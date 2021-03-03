AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 115.0% in February

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the January 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.