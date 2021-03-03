Ajo LP Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 773,628 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

