Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 403,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 291,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

