AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.