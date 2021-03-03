Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 538,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 915,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $596.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,235,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,883.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,183 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 108,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

