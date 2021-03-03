Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.29. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 458,982 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

