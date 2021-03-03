Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

