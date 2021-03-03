Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.72. 2,219,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,775,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

