Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.97). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $682.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

