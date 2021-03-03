Alchemint Standards (SDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $124.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $240,952.90 and approximately $124.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00478281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00072458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00082508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

