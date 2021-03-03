Alchemy Pay Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $1.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00251205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00094979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.