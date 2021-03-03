Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.