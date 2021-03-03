Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.54. 1,434,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,625,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

