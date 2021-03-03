Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.45. Alexco Resource shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 172,544 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

In other Alexco Resource news, Senior Officer Clynton R. Nauman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,440,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,882,283.50. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total value of C$25,919.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,697 shares in the company, valued at C$2,614,436.77. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,390 shares of company stock worth $1,277,097.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.