Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

