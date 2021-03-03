Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $729.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00290439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.53 or 0.02284766 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,576,934 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.