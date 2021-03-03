Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $525.77 and last traded at $527.43. Approximately 831,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 602,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.78 and its 200 day moving average is $454.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

