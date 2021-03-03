Alison B. Fleming Sells 3,324 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COLL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 396,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
