Alison B. Fleming Sells 3,324 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 396,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,124,000.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.