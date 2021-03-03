Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

