Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.91

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 1290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $60,992.00. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $492,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

