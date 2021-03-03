Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock worth $6,801,745.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,228,000.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

