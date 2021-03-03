Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 679.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.33% of AdvanSix worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

