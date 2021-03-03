Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.52% of Regis worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

