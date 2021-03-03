Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

