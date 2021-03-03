Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Masimo worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $251.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

