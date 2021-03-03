Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

