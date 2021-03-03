Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 99.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 42.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

