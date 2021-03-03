Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,884 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

