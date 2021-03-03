Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of First Solar worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $66,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

