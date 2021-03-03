Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Kilroy Realty worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $78.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.