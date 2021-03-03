Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.