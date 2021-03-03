Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.24 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.63% of Spectrum Brands worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.