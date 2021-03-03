Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 345.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 50.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $375.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.52 and a 200-day moving average of $301.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.27.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,994 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

