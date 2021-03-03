Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.40% of TCF Financial worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 117,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCF. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

