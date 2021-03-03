Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.02 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Nutrien worth $24,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 327.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

