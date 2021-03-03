Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.99 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of WestRock worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

