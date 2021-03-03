Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.38 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,688 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

EXPE stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.