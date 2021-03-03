Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.59 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336,752 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

