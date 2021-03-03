Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $20.74 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,126,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

