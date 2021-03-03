Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

