Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,869 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

