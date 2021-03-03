Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 13,313 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

